New York hospitals see supply shortages from China lockdowns

Healthcare facilities across New York are seeing shortages of chemicals used in imaging services as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China, according to the Greater New York Hospital Association.

The May 4 statement said all concentrations and formulations of GE Healthcare's iodinated contrast media products, which are manufactured in a single Shanghai facility, are in shortage. The facility has reopened and ramped up production, but the company anticipates an 80 percent reduction in supplies for the next six to eight weeks.

The organization encouraged providers to conserve current supplies as they work to provide the most up-to-date information on the shortages.