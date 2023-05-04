Trinity Health to combine ministries, restructure leadership on West Coast

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is restructuring leadership on the West Coast as it combines Saint Agnes Medical Center in California and Saint Alphonsus Health System in Idaho and Oregon into one regional ministry, according to a statement shared with Becker's May 4.

Trinity Health said the combination will allow these ministries "to streamline management and decision-making, reduce administrative costs and improve overall operating performance."

The ministries will keep their names, and the boards of directors for each ministry will remain separate, the health system said. There will also be leadership changes.

Nancy Hollingsworth, MSN, RN, will retire as president and CEO of Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes, effective May 26. Odette Bolano, BSN, president and CEO of Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus, will become president and CEO of the new regional entity. Additionally, David Spivey will join Saint Agnes as interim president and market leader.

This is a natural progression, as several services have already been consolidated between Saint Agnes and Saint Alphonsus, Trinity Health said.

The health system has also merged ministries in other regions, including Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and New York.

Trinity Health has 123,000 employees in 26 states, according to its website.