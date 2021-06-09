Texas hospital returns to mask mandate for visitors

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, will reinstate its mask requirements, according to local station CBS7.

Earlier in June, the medical center eased many of its mask requirements. Under the relaxed policy, visitors weren't required to wear masks, though the hospital said mask-wearing was encouraged and still required in certain situations.

Medical Center Hospital said that the decision to reimplement the mask policy for visitors was made at the request of CMS during an on-site visit.

All hospital visitors will be required to wear a mask at entry, and those who refuse will be prohibited entry.