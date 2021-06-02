Texas hospital largely removes mask requirements

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, is relaxing several of its mask requirements, according to a June 1 report from NewsWest9.

For the most part, hospital visitors won't be required to wear masks, though the hospital said mask wearing is still encouraged and required in certain situations.

Christin Timmons, DNP, chief nursing officer at Medical Center Hospital, told NewsWest9, "We have removed masks. We are highly encouraging masks to be worn, but we are not going to catch someone in our hallways and ask them to leave because they're not wearing a mask."



The hospital will require visitors to wear a mask when they're in a room with a patient. Staff will be required to wear masks when they enter a room and in certain situations where they're in close contact with patients, Dr. Timmons told the news station. However, not all hospital staff will be required to wear masks all of the time.

Medical Center Hospital is still not allowing children to visit patients, according to the report.

On May 13, the CDC said Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or follow social distancing guidelines in most indoor settings. However, the CDC said even those who are fully vaccinated should still be required to wear masks in healthcare settings.