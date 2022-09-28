Intermountain Healthcare to change its name

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare will change its name to Intermountain Health in 2023.

The health system, which includes more than 30 hospitals, said the new name "signals an increased emphasis on whole health-focused initiatives while staying true to Intermountain's rich foundation of providing extraordinary care for the communities it serves."

Intermountain said more details will be provided next year when the name change is rolled out.



In April, Intermountain and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health merged, and Marc Harrison, MD, served as president and CEO of the combined system. He announced his departure in August, and the system named Lydia Jumonville interim president and CEO. She served as president and CEO of SCL Health before the merger.