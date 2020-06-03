Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Below are five hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts in the last two months:

1. Olivia, Minn.-based RC Hospital & Clinics has officially joined Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners. Under the agreement, the hospital was renamed HealthPartners Olivia Hospital & Clinic. It consists of a 16-bed critical access hospital and three outpatient clinics.

2. Fort Bragg, Calif.-based Mendocino Coast District Hospital has joined Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health. Under the deal, the district hospital was renamed Adventist Health Mendocino Coast.

3. Christus Health has finalized its acquisition of Central Texas Medical Center, a 170-bed facility in San Marcos. The hospital will be renamed to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos.

4. Bremerton, Wash.-based Harrison Medical Center has changed its name to St. Michael Medical Center. The medical center said the new name aims to strengthen its connection to CHI Franciscan, a Tacoma, Wash.-based system that acquired the hospital in 2013.

5. Henderson, Ky.-based Methodist Health will officially join Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System in July, and two hospitals will be renamed in the process, according to WEVV. Methodist Health's main campus in Henderson, called Methodist Health-Henderson and Methodist Health-Morganfield (Ky.) will be renamed Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Union County Hospital.

