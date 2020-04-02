Christus Health finalizes acquisition of AdventHealth's 170-bed hospital

Christus Health has finalized its acquisition of Central Texas Medical Center, a 170-bed facility in San Marcos.

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced plans in February to sell its hospital to Irving, Texas.-based Christus Health.

As part of the agreement, Central Texas Medical Center will become part of the Christus Health Santa Rosa's network of hospitals.

The hospital will be renamed to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos.

Thomas McKinney will be the hospital's presiden,t and Luanne Ansaldo will be vice president of operations.

Mr. McKinney has been with Christus Health for nearly 20 years, most recently serving as president of Christus Spohn Hospital Alice (Texas) and Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg in Kingsville, Texas.

Ms. Ansaldo most recently was COO at HCA Aventura (Fla.) Hospital and Medical Center.

