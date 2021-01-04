Shoals Hospital gets new name

Muscle Shoals, Ala.-based Shoals Hospital has been renamed North Alabama Shoals Hospital, reported WAFF 48.

The name change is part of a larger rebranding effort and aims to more closely align the hospital with its sister facility, North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, according to The Courier Journal.



"By bringing our hospitals and outpatient centers together under a shared brand, we better represent the breadth and depth of our services to the Shoals community," North Alabama Medical Center CEO Russell Pigg told WAFF 48.



Mr. Pigg said new signage and logos will appear at the hospital and affiliated medical practices in the coming weeks.

More articles on strategy:

Haven, corporate giants' healthcare venture, to dissolve

Amazon wants to offer primary care to other employers, report says

Oak Street Health, Walmart open 3 clinics in Texas

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.