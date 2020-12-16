Oak Street Health, Walmart open 3 clinics in Texas

Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a network of primary care centers, opened clinics at three Walmart supercenters in Texas.

The clinics are in the cities of Benbrook, Arlington and Carrollton and will offer comprehensive primary care and urgent care.

"This year, more than ever, it's crucial for people to have access to affordable, quality healthcare. We are proud to work with Walmart to extend the reach of our innovative primary care model in Dallas-Fort Worth, and are dedicated to improving health outcomes of the patients in the communities that we now serve," said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health.

Although all members of the community are welcome at the clinics, Oak Street Health said it is focused on growing its network of more than 70 primary care centers for Medicare patients.

