Amazon wants to offer primary care to other employers, report says

Amazon wants to provide online and in-person primary care for other large employers, people familiar with its plan told Business Insider.

The push into primary care would be an extension of Amazon Care, launched in Seattle in September 2019 to serve Amazon employees. This September, the company expanded the pilot program to the rest of Washington state.

The program offers employees telemedicine and in-person healthcare services. Virtual services include in-app visits with a physician, nurse practitioner or nurse for employees seeking medical advice, diagnosis, treatment or referrals.

Now, Amazon plans to sell Amazon Care to other large companies in an effort to help them lower the cost of healthcare, according to the report. The company plans to save companies money by bypassing health plans and brokers.



An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider that it would not comment on rumor or speculation.

