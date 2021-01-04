Haven, corporate giants' healthcare venture, to dissolve

Haven, the healthcare partnership formed by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway, is disbanding, according to an exclusive report from CNBC.

The Boston-based firm began informing its 57 employees Monday that it will close by the end of February, people with direct knowledge of the development told CNBC.

The three corporate giants formed Haven in 2018 with an aim to lower healthcare costs for their 1.2 million workers. The announcement was made with much bravado but few details, and the company kept quiet, going nearly a year without releasing any news except for its official name and a new website.

Atul Gawande, MD, became the CEO of Haven in July 2018, but stepped down from the role in May 2020 to focus on public policy around COVID-19. He continued to serve as chair of Haven's board of directors and joined President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force in November.

Sources told CNBC that many of Haven's workers are expected to be placed at Amazon, JPMorgan Chase or Berkshire Hathaway, and the three companies are still expected to collaborate informally on healthcare projects.

