The CMS star ratings of Leapfrog's 'F' hospitals 

Two of the 12 hospitals that received "F" grades from The Leapfrog Group in spring 2023 earned four-star ratings on the CMS 2023 star rankings listing released July 26.

While six of the "F"-rated hospitals received one-star ratings from CMS, three earned two stars.

CMS ratings were retrieved from the Hospital Compare website. CMS assigns star ratings to U.S. hospitals annually based on 46 hospital quality measures. These are divided into five quality categories: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates and timely and effective care. Data reporting periods range from July 2018 to March 2022, depending on the measure.

Leapfrog assigns grades every spring and fall to nearly 3,000 acute care hospitals, based on 22 patient safety measures from CMS — including accidents, healthcare-acquired infections and preventable errors. Leapfrog also collects information from hospitals that complete voluntary hospital surveys and other sources. Data reporting periods range from July 2019 to June 2022, depending on the measure.

Below are the CMS star ratings for Leapfrog's spring 2023 "F" hospitals. An asterisk denotes a footnote below.

Columbia Memorial Hospital (Hudson, N.Y.) — One star

Hazard (Ky.) ARH Regional Medical Center — One star

Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon, Ohio) — One star

Los Angeles Community Hospital — Four stars

Nacogdoches (Texas) Memorial Hospital — Two stars

Ochsner American Legion Hospital (Jennings, La.) — Two stars

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley, Calif.) — One star

Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago) — One star

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal, Kan.) — One star

Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center (Stringfellow campus) (Anniston, Ala.) — Two stars

United Memorial Medical Center (Houston)*

United Memorial Medical Center (Sugarland, Texas) — Four stars

See which Leapfrog Straight "A" hospitals received three-star ratings from CMS in 2023 here.

*This hospital was not included in the 2023 CMS star ranking.