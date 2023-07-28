Which 3 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals got 3 stars from CMS?

Three of the 20 U.S. hospitals that have earned consecutive "A" safety grades from The Leapfrog Group since 2012 received three-star ratings from CMS, according to the CMS 2023 star rankings released July 26. The ratings were retrieved from the Hospital Compare website.
CMS gave five-star ratings to 11 of the Leapfrog straight-"A" hospitals and six hospitals received four-star ratings.
CMS assigns star ratings to hospitals across the country each year based on five quality categories. Leapfrog assigns grades every spring and fall.
Below is a list that shows how Leapfrog's spring 2023 straight "A" hospitals ranked according to the CMS 2023 star rankings. Asterisks denote a CMS footnote regarding the hospital's data; these are summarized below.
Arizona
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix) — Five stars
California
French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo) — Five stars
Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center* — Four stars
Colorado
Rose Medical Center (Denver) — Four stars
Florida
AdventHealth Daytona Beach — Five stars
Illinois
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital — Five stars
University of Chicago Medical Center — Four stars
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield) — Five stars
Massachusetts
Beverly Hospital — Four stars
Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River) — Three stars
Michigan
University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor) — Five stars
Mississippi
Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus) — Three stars
North Carolina
Rex Hospital (Raleigh) — Five stars
Ohio
OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital — Five stars
OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware) — Three stars
Texas
St. David's Medical Center (Austin) — Five stars
Virginia
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg) — Five stars
Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton) — Four stars
Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk) — Four stars
Washington
Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle) — Five stars
*This hospital's star rating only includes data reported on inpatient services.