Which 3 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals got 3 stars from CMS?

Three of the 20 U.S. hospitals that have earned consecutive "A" safety grades from The Leapfrog Group since 2012 received three-star ratings from CMS, according to the CMS 2023 star rankings released July 26. The ratings were retrieved from the Hospital Compare website.

CMS gave five-star ratings to 11 of the Leapfrog straight-"A" hospitals and six hospitals received four-star ratings.

CMS assigns star ratings to hospitals across the country each year based on five quality categories. Leapfrog assigns grades every spring and fall.

To view a list of 2023 CMS' five-star hospitals, click here.

To view a list of CMS' one-star hospitals, click here.

Below is a list that shows how Leapfrog's spring 2023 straight "A" hospitals ranked according to the CMS 2023 star rankings. Asterisks denote a CMS footnote regarding the hospital's data; these are summarized below.

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix) — Five stars

California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo) — Five stars

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center* — Four stars

Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver) — Four stars

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach — Five stars

Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital — Five stars

University of Chicago Medical Center — Four stars

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield) — Five stars

Massachusetts

Beverly Hospital — Four stars

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River) — Three stars

Michigan

University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor) — Five stars

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus) — Three stars

North Carolina

Rex Hospital (Raleigh) — Five stars

Ohio

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital — Five stars

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware) — Three stars

Texas

St. David's Medical Center (Austin) — Five stars

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg) — Five stars

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton) — Four stars

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk) — Four stars

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle) — Five stars

*This hospital's star rating only includes data reported on inpatient services.