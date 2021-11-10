Where are the 18 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group gave 18 hospitals failing grades in its fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades released Nov. 10.

The organization assigned letter grades to hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety, including for the first time this year, post-operative sepsis, blood leakage and falls causing hip injury. In the latest update, grades were assigned to 2,901 U.S. facilities.

Among the hospitals graded, fewer than 1 percent received an "F."

Here is a list of this fall's "F" hospitals:

Arkansas

Baptist Health - Fort Smith

California

Pioneers Memorial Hospital (Brawley)

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

Washington, D.C.

Howard University Hospital

Florida

Halifax Health Medical Center - Port Orange

Iowa

Great River Medical Center (West Burlington)

Illinois

St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)

Kansas

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

Louisiana

Jennings American Legion Hospital

Missouri

South City Hospital (St. Louis)

New York

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

Montefiore Wakefield Campus (New York City)

St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)

Ohio

Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)

South Carolina

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties

Texas

Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas)

West Virginia

CAMC General Hospital (Charleston)

CAMC Teays Valley Hospital (Hurricane)

More information about the safety grades is available here.