Where are the 18 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group gave 18 hospitals failing grades in its fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades released Nov. 10.
The organization assigned letter grades to hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety, including for the first time this year, post-operative sepsis, blood leakage and falls causing hip injury. In the latest update, grades were assigned to 2,901 U.S. facilities.
Among the hospitals graded, fewer than 1 percent received an "F."
Here is a list of this fall's "F" hospitals:
Arkansas
Baptist Health - Fort Smith
California
Pioneers Memorial Hospital (Brawley)
San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)
Washington, D.C.
Howard University Hospital
Florida
Halifax Health Medical Center - Port Orange
Iowa
Great River Medical Center (West Burlington)
Illinois
St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)
Kansas
Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)
Louisiana
Jennings American Legion Hospital
Missouri
South City Hospital (St. Louis)
New York
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City)
Montefiore Wakefield Campus (New York City)
St. Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)
Ohio
Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)
South Carolina
Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties
Texas
Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas)
West Virginia
CAMC General Hospital (Charleston)
CAMC Teays Valley Hospital (Hurricane)
More information about the safety grades is available here.