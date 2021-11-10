Where are the 23 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

- Small
The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades on Nov. 10, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to 2,901 general acute-care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance.
The list represents the largest set of hospitals ever graded. Since 2012, Leapfrog has assigned letter grades to hospitals based on their ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections. Twenty-three hospitals have achieved 20 consecutive "A" grades, the highest possible mark, since the launch.
In the spring, there were 27 hospitals that achieved 19 consecutive "A" grades.
Here are the 23 hospitals that have achieved 20 consecutive "A" grades:
Arizona
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
California
French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)
Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)
Colorado
Rose Medical Center (Denver)
Florida
AdventHealth Daytona Beach
Illinois
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)
OSF St. Mary Medical Center (Galesburg)
University of Chicago Medical Center
Massachusetts
Beverly Hospital
St. Anne's Hospital (Fall River)
Michigan
Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Mississippi
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle (Columbus)
North Carolina
UNC Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
Ohio
OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital
OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)
Texas
St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
Virginia
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)
Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)
Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Washington
Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)
