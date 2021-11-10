Where are the 23 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades on Nov. 10, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to 2,901 general acute-care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance.

The list represents the largest set of hospitals ever graded. Since 2012, Leapfrog has assigned letter grades to hospitals based on their ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections. Twenty-three hospitals have achieved 20 consecutive "A" grades, the highest possible mark, since the launch.

In the spring, there were 27 hospitals that achieved 19 consecutive "A" grades.

Here are the 23 hospitals that have achieved 20 consecutive "A" grades:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

OSF St. Mary Medical Center (Galesburg)

University of Chicago Medical Center

Massachusetts

Beverly Hospital

St. Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Michigan

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle (Columbus)

North Carolina

UNC Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Ohio

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)

Texas

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

To view a list of the hospitals that received "F's" from Leapfrog this fall, click here.