Where are the 17 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals? 

The Leapfrog Group gave 17 hospitals failing grades in its spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades list, released May 10.

The organization assigned letter grades to hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety. In the latest update, grades were assigned to nearly 3,000 U.S. facilities.

Among the hospitals evaluated, fewer than 1 percent received an "F."

Here are this spring's "F" hospitals:

Alabama

North Alabama Shoals Hospital (Muscle Shoals)

California

Barstow Community Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (Valencia)

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)

Pioneers Memorial Hospital (Brawley)

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

Florida

Halifax Health Medical Center (Port Orange)

Illinois

Vista Medical Center East (Waukegan)

Kansas

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

Louisiana

Byrd Regional Hospital (Leesville)

Jennings American Legion Hospital (Jennings)

North Carolina

Granville Medical Center (Oxford)

Great Plains Regional Medical Center (Elk City)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-McKinney

West Virginia

CAMC General Hospital (Charleston)

CAMC Teays Valley Hospital (Hurricane)

Washington, D.C.

Howard University Hospital

To view a list of the hospitals that received "A's" from Leapfrog this spring, click here.