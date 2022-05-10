Where are the 22 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades on May 10, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance.

Since 2012, Leapfrog has assigned letter grades to hospitals based on their ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections. Grades are based on more than 30 national performance measures from CMS, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and other supplemental data sources.

Twenty-two hospitals have achieved 21 consecutive "A" grades since the launch.

In the fall, 23 hospitals achieved 20 consecutive "A" grades. This year, OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., received a "B" grade after 20 consecutive years of earning an "A."

To learn more about Leapfrog's hospital safety grade methodology, click here.

Here are the 22 hospitals that have achieved 20 consecutive "A" grades:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Kaiser Permanente Orange County Anaheim Medical Center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

University of Chicago Medical Center

Massachusetts

Beverly Hospital

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Michigan

University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)

North Carolina

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Ohio

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)

Texas

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

To view a list of the hospitals that received "F's" from Leapfrog this spring, click here.