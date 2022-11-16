Where are the 14 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals? 

The Leapfrog Group gave 14 hospitals failing grades in its fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades released Nov. 16.
The organization assigned letter grades to hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety. In the latest update, grades were assigned to nearly 3,000 hospitals.
Among the hospitals evaluated, fewer than 1 percent received an "F."
Here are this fall's "F" hospitals:
California
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (Valencia)
Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)
San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)
San Mateo Medical Center
Illinois
South Shore Hospital (Chicago)
Louisiana
Ochsner American Legion Hospital (Jennings)
Ohio
Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)
Texas
Carrollton Regional Medical Center
United Memorial Medical Center (Houston)
United Memorial Medical Center Sugarland
Washington, D.C.
Howard University Hospital
West Virginia
Beckley ARH Hospital
CAMC General Hospital (Charleston)
CAMC Teays Valley Hospital (Hurricane)
