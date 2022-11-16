Where are the 14 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals? 

The Leapfrog Group gave 14 hospitals failing grades in its fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades released Nov. 16.

The organization assigned letter grades to hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety. In the latest update, grades were assigned to nearly 3,000 hospitals.

Among the hospitals evaluated, fewer than 1 percent received an "F."

Here are this fall's "F" hospitals:

California

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (Valencia)

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley)

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

San Mateo Medical Center

Illinois

South Shore Hospital (Chicago)

Louisiana

Ochsner American Legion Hospital (Jennings)

Ohio

Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)

Texas

Carrollton Regional Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (Houston)

United Memorial Medical Center Sugarland

Washington, D.C.

Howard University Hospital

West Virginia

Beckley ARH Hospital

CAMC General Hospital (Charleston)

CAMC Teays Valley Hospital (Hurricane)

