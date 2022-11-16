Where are the 22 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade on Nov. 16, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance.
Leapfrog has assigned letter grades every fall and spring to hospitals since 2012, evaluating how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. Grades are based on more than 30 CMS measures, the Leapfrog hospital survey and other supplemental data sources. Read more about safety grade methodology here.
Overall, 30 percent of hospitals received an "A," 28 percent received a "B," 36 percent received a "C," 6 percent received a "D" and 1 percent received an "F." In the spring, 22 hospitals achieved consecutive "A" grades.
Here are 22 hospitals that have achieved 22 consecutive "A" grades since 2012:
Arizona
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
California
French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)
Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)
Colorado
Rose Medical Center (Denver)
Florida
AdventHealth Daytona Beach
Illinois
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)
University of Chicago Medical Center
Massachusetts
Beverly Hospital
Saint Anne's Hospital (River Fall)
Michigan
University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor)
Mississippi
Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)
North Carolina
Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
Ohio
OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital
OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)
Texas
St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
Virginia
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)
Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)
Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Washington
Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)