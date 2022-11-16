Where are the 22 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade on Nov. 16, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance.

Leapfrog has assigned letter grades every fall and spring to hospitals since 2012, evaluating how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. Grades are based on more than 30 CMS measures, the Leapfrog hospital survey and other supplemental data sources. Read more about safety grade methodology here.

Overall, 30 percent of hospitals received an "A," 28 percent received a "B," 36 percent received a "C," 6 percent received a "D" and 1 percent received an "F." In the spring, 22 hospitals achieved consecutive "A" grades.

Here are 22 hospitals that have achieved 22 consecutive "A" grades since 2012:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)



California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)



Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach





Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

University of Chicago Medical Center



Massachusetts

Beverly Hospital

Saint Anne's Hospital (River Fall)



Michigan



University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor)



Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)



North Carolina



Rex Hospital (Raleigh)



Ohio

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)



Texas

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)



Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center



Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)