States ranked by number of people tested for COVID-19
New York has tested the most people in the country for COVID-19, while Maryland and Delaware have tested the least, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here are the states and D.C. ranked by number of people tested as of March 27:
1. New York: 122,104
2. California: 77,786
3. Washington: 46,380
4. Florida: 26,912
5. Massachusetts: 23,621
6. Texas: 21,424
7. New Jersey: 20,537
8. Pennsylvania: 18,128
9. Louisiana: 18,029
10. Ohio: 17,316
11. Illinois: 16,631
12. Tennessee: 14,909
13. Minnesota: 12,950
14. North Carolina: 12,910
15. Wisconsin: 12,290
16. Colorado: 10,122
17. Michigan: 9,406
18. Georgia: 8,948
19. New Mexico: 8,513
20. Utah: 7,710
21. Oregon: 7,269
22. Nevada: 6,696
23. Connecticut: 6,500
24. Virginia: 6,189
25. Indiana: 4,651
26. Hawaii: 4,466
27. New Hampshire: 4,145
28. Alabama: 4,131
29. Kentucky: 4,016
30. Maine: 3,549
31. Kansas: 3,037
32. Idaho: 2,857
33. Mississippi: 2,776
34. South Carolina: 2,763
35. Iowa: 2,757
36. Montana: 2,698
37. Alaska: 2,401
38. North Dakota: 2,261
39. District of Columbia: 2,166
40. South Dakota: 2,144
41. Vermont: 2,008
42. West Virginia: 1,898
43. Arkansas: 1,884
44. Rhode Island: 1,669
45. Nebraska: 1,657
46. Oklahoma: 1,206
47. Wyoming: 1,105
48. Arizona: 957
49. Missouri: 871
50. Maryland: 674
51. Delaware: 179
