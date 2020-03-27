States ranked by number of people tested for COVID-19

New York has tested the most people in the country for COVID-19, while Maryland and Delaware have tested the least, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the states and D.C. ranked by number of people tested as of March 27:

1. New York: 122,104

2. California: 77,786

3. Washington: 46,380

4. Florida: 26,912

5. Massachusetts: 23,621

6. Texas: 21,424

7. New Jersey: 20,537

8. Pennsylvania: 18,128

9. Louisiana: 18,029

10. Ohio: 17,316

11. Illinois: 16,631

12. Tennessee: 14,909

13. Minnesota: 12,950

14. North Carolina: 12,910

15. Wisconsin: 12,290

16. Colorado: 10,122

17. Michigan: 9,406

18. Georgia: 8,948

19. New Mexico: 8,513

20. Utah: 7,710

21. Oregon: 7,269

22. Nevada: 6,696

23. Connecticut: 6,500

24. Virginia: 6,189

25. Indiana: 4,651

26. Hawaii: 4,466

27. New Hampshire: 4,145

28. Alabama: 4,131

29. Kentucky: 4,016

30. Maine: 3,549

31. Kansas: 3,037

32. Idaho: 2,857

33. Mississippi: 2,776

34. South Carolina: 2,763

35. Iowa: 2,757

36. Montana: 2,698

37. Alaska: 2,401

38. North Dakota: 2,261

39. District of Columbia: 2,166

40. South Dakota: 2,144

41. Vermont: 2,008

42. West Virginia: 1,898

43. Arkansas: 1,884

44. Rhode Island: 1,669

45. Nebraska: 1,657

46. Oklahoma: 1,206

47. Wyoming: 1,105

48. Arizona: 957

49. Missouri: 871

50. Maryland: 674

51. Delaware: 179

