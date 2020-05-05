Registered nurse salary for all 50 states — California No. 1 at $113,240

The average salary for registered nurses across the country is $77,460, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data collected in May 2019.



Registered nurses have the highest annual salary in California, where RNs on average make $113,240; South Dakota has the lowest earning RNs at around $59,540 per year on average.



Here is the average annual salary for RNs by state, ranked from highest to lowest.



California: $113,240

Hawaii: $104,060

Massachusetts: $93,160

Oregon: $92,960

Alaska: $90,500

Nevada: $88,380

New York: $87,840

Washington: $86,170

New Jersey: $84,280

Connecticut: $83,440

Rhode Island: $82,310

Minnesota: $80,130

Arizona: $78,330

Maryland: $77,910

Colorado: $76,230

Texas: $74,540

Delaware: $74,100

New Hampshire: $73,880

Illinois: $73,510

New Mexico: $73,300

Wisconsin: $72,610

Michigan: $73,200

Virginia: $71,870

Pennsylvania: $71,410

Vermont: $70,240

Maine: $69,760

Georgia: $69,590

Idaho: $69,480

Montana: $69,340

Wyoming: $68,690

Ohio: $68,220

Utah: $67,970

Florida: $67,610

Indiana: $66,560

Nebraska: $66,640

North Carolina: $66,440

North Dakota: $66,290

Louisiana: $65,850

Oklahoma: $64,800

South Carolina: $64,840

Missouri: $64,160

Kansas: $63,750

Kentucky: $63,750

West Virginia: $63,220

Tennessee: $62,570

Arkansas: $61,330

Iowa: $60,590

Alabama: $60,230

Mississippi: $59,750

South Dakota: $59,540



