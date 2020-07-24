14 hospitals with the most ER visits in 2019

Here are 14 U.S. hospitals that had the most emergency room visits in 2019.

Totals represent the number of emergency room visits tallied for a single facility, rather than total ER visits for a whole health system.

This listing is based on several sources of information, and all figures are verified by individual hospitals. Reporting periods represent either calendar year or fiscal year 2019. Hospitals reporting figures based on a fiscal year are denoted with an asterisk. Start and end dates for the fiscal year may vary by hospital.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you have an addition or an update for this list, please contact Mackenzie Bean at mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) — 241,968*

2. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health Medical Center — 209,658

3. Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center — 180,013

4. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth — 155,322

5. St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson, N.J.) — 153,201

6. Montefiore Medical Center-Moses Campus (New York City) — 153,012

7. NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln (New York City) — 150,647

8. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville, N.C.) — 144,343

9. Boston Medical Center — 139,577*

10. Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.) — 135,383

11. Reading Hospital-Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) — 134,538*

12. WellStar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta, Ga.) — 130,733*

13. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.) — 128,079

14. John Peter Smith Hospital (Fort Worth, Texas) — 127,516

