15 US cities most stressed about health and safety

Residents of Detroit are most stressed about health and safety, according to an analysis from WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Health and safety stress was one of four dimensions WalletHub used to compare 180 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, to identify the most stressed cities in the U.S. Analysts also compared cities based on work stress, financial stress and family stress. Access more information about the most and least stressed cities in America here.

WalletHub's health and safety stress rankings include metrics like states with the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19, share of adults in fair or poor health and share of adults who could not see a physician because of cost.

Here are the 15 U.S. cities most stressed about health and safety based on the analysis:

1. Detroit

2. Charleston, W.Va.

3. Cleveland

4. Birmingham, Ala.

5. Gulfport, Miss.

6. Toledo, Ohio

7. Cincinnati

8. New Orleans

9. Mobile, Ala.

10. Shreveport, La.

11. Akron, Ohio

12. Baton Rouge, La.

13. Jackson, Miss.

14. Little Rock, Ark.

15. Fort Smith, Ark.

