Boston has the best overall hospital ecosystem of any city in the U.S., but Honolulu ranks No. 1 for healthcare access, according to an analysis by Medbelle, a digital healthcare company based in London.

For its 2019 ranking of the "best hospital cities" in the U.S. and the world, Medbelle compared cities on 12 metrics that fell into one of the following three categories: quality of care, infrastructure and access. Each factor was graded on a 100-point scale, and the cities were ranked from highest overall score to lowest. Read more about the methodology here.

The "access" category examined three metrics: the accessibility for all local citizens to hospitals within the city; cost of medicine; and household out-of-pocket payments and voluntary healthcare payments per capita.

Among the 31 best hospital cities in the U.S., here are the 15 with the highest scores for healthcare access:

1. Honolulu

2. Boston

3. Seattle

4. Minneapolis

5. Rochester, Minn.

6. Madison, Wis.

7. Milwaukee

8. Salt Lake City

9. Los Angeles

10. San Francisco

11. San Jose, Calif.

12. New York

13. Ann Arbor, Mich.

14. Detroit

15. Omaha, Neb.

