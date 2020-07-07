15 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions
California is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify the states with the most and fewest COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 relevant metrics. The metrics ranged from travel restrictions to requirement to wear a face mask in public. Rankings are based on data available as of July 6. Access more information about the methodology here.
WalletHub first released its rankings of states based on COVID-19 restrictions in May. At that time, Illinois was the state with the most restrictions, and South Dakota had the fewest. South Dakota's ranking stayed the same, but California is now the most restricted state.
Here are the 15 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:
1. California
2. Colorado
3. Hawaii
4. New Jersey
5. New Mexico
6. New York
7. Maine
8. Maryland
9. Delaware
10. Washington
11. North Carolina
12. Massachusetts
13. Virginia
14. Arizona
15. Vermont
Here are the 15 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:
1. South Dakota
2. Wisconsin
3. Utah
4. Wyoming
5. Oklahoma
6. North Dakota
7. Arkansas
8. Iowa
9. Nebraska
10. South Carolina
11. Missouri
12. Tennessee
13. Kansas
14. Idaho
15. Alabama
