15 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

California is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the most and fewest COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 relevant metrics. The metrics ranged from travel restrictions to requirement to wear a face mask in public. Rankings are based on data available as of July 6. Access more information about the methodology here.

WalletHub first released its rankings of states based on COVID-19 restrictions in May. At that time, Illinois was the state with the most restrictions, and South Dakota had the fewest. South Dakota's ranking stayed the same, but California is now the most restricted state.

Here are the 15 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. California

2. Colorado

3. Hawaii

4. New Jersey

5. New Mexico

6. New York

7. Maine

8. Maryland

9. Delaware

10. Washington

11. North Carolina

12. Massachusetts

13. Virginia

14. Arizona

15. Vermont

Here are the 15 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. Wisconsin

3. Utah

4. Wyoming

5. Oklahoma

6. North Dakota

7. Arkansas

8. Iowa

9. Nebraska

10. South Carolina

11. Missouri

12. Tennessee

13. Kansas

14. Idaho

15. Alabama



