15 top health systems, ranked by IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health has released its annual 15 top health systems ranking, recognizing the top-performing health systems in the U.S.

To determine the health systems included on the list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 332 health systems and 2,492 hospitals that are part of health systems, using publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction data sets.

Compared with similar health systems, the 15 on this year's list had better results on several clinical and operational benchmarks, including 30-day readmission rates, length of stay and lower episode-of-care expenses.

If all Medicare patients received the same level of care as those treated at the health systems on this year's list, more than 43,000 more lives could be saved and healthcare-associated infections could be reduced by 12 percent, according to IBM Watson Health.

Below are the 15 health systems on this year's list. The health systems are listed by category.

Large Health Systems

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

CHI Health (Omaha, Neb.)

HCA Continental Division (Denver)

Kettering Health Network (Dayton, Ohio)

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

Medium Health Systems

Edward-Elmhurst Health (Naperville, Ill.)

HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)

St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)

Small Health Systems

Asante (Medford, Ore.)

Aspirus (Wausau, Wis.)

Genesis Health System (Davenport, Iowa)

Maury Regional Health (Columbia, Tenn.)

Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho)

