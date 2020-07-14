10 best healthcare companies for women to advance

Thirty-five companies made Parity.org's 2020 list of the Best Companies for Women to Advance, 10 of which are in the healthcare industry.

Parity.org, a nonprofit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business, established the list to recognize organizations that have policies, benefits and programs that help women advance in the workplace. Companies were rated in areas of recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement and representation.

Most of the companies on this year's list offer telecommute options (92 percent), flexible working hours (82 percent) and equal paid family leave for men and women (72 percent), according to Parity.org.

Below are the 10 healthcare companies that made this year's list. They're listed by organization size.

Large (more than 5,000 employees)

AmerisourceBergen

Banner Health

Blue Shield of California





Medium (500-4,999 employees)

Evolent Health

Satellite Healthcare





Small (less than 499 employees)

Aetion

Behavr

Hint Health

InformedDNA

Zipari

