Residents of Cleveland have the highest stress of any city in the U.S., according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine the stress levels, WalletHub analysts compared 180 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities — across four dimensions: work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress. Analysts evaluated those four dimensions using 42 relevant metrics. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 most stressed cities based on the analysis:

1. Cleveland

2. Detroit

3. Birmingham, Ala.

4. Gulfport, Miss.

5. Newark, N.J.

6. Baltimore

7. New Orleans

8. St. Louis

9. Mobile, Ala.

10. Jackson, Miss.

Here are the 10 least stressed cities based on the analysis:

1. Lincoln, Neb.

2. Boise, Idaho

3. Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. Fargo, N.D.

5. Overland Park, Kan.

6. Bismarck, N.D.

7. Madison, Wis.

8. South Burlington, Vt.

9. Fremont, Calif.

10. Billings, Mont.

