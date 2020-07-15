States ranked by uninsured rates
Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the U.S., with 29 percent of adults uninsured as of May, according to a report from Families USA.
The report compared uninsured rates in 2018 to rates in May 2020 using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Urban Institute. Every state saw an increase in the number of uninsured, and the total number of uninsured in the U.S. climbed 21 percent.
The increase was due in part to layoffs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months. Nearly 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance coverage from February to May of this year due to job losses, according to the report.
Below is the total percentage of all uninsured adults in each state and the District of Columbia as of May.
Texas: 29 percent
Florida: 25 percent
Oklahoma: 24 percent
Georgia: 23 percent
Mississippi: 22 percent
Nevada: 21 percent
North Carolina: 20 percent
South Carolina: 20 percent
Alabama: 19 percent
Tennessee: 19 percent
Idaho: 18 percent
Alaska: 17 percent
Arizona: 17 percent
Missouri: 17 percent
Wyoming: 17 percent
New Mexico: 16 percent
South Dakota: 16 percent
Arkansas: 15 percent
Kansas: 15 percent
Louisiana: 14 percent
Virginia: 14 percent
California: 13 percent
Colorado: 13 percent
Illinois: 13 percent
Indiana: 13 percent
Maine: 13 percent
Montana: 13 percent
New Jersey: 13 percent
Oregon: 13 percent
Utah: 13 percent
Michigan: 12 percent
Nebraska: 12 percent
Washington: 12 percent
West Virginia: 12 percent
Delaware: 11 percent
Maryland: 11 percent
New Hampshire: 11 percent
North Dakota: 11 percent
Ohio: 11 percent
Connecticut: 10 percent
Hawaii: 10 percent
Kentucky: 10 percent
New York: 10 percent
Pennsylvania: 10 percent
Wisconsin: 10 percent
Iowa: 9 percent
Rhode Island: 9 percent
Massachusetts: 8 percent
Minnesota: 8 percent
Vermont: 7 percent
District of Columbia: 6 percent
