States ranked by uninsured rates

Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the U.S., with 29 percent of adults uninsured as of May, according to a report from Families USA.

The report compared uninsured rates in 2018 to rates in May 2020 using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Urban Institute. Every state saw an increase in the number of uninsured, and the total number of uninsured in the U.S. climbed 21 percent.

The increase was due in part to layoffs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months. Nearly 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance coverage from February to May of this year due to job losses, according to the report.

Below is the total percentage of all uninsured adults in each state and the District of Columbia as of May.

Texas: 29 percent



Florida: 25 percent

Oklahoma: 24 percent



Georgia: 23 percent

Mississippi: 22 percent



Nevada: 21 percent

North Carolina: 20 percent



South Carolina: 20 percent

Alabama: 19 percent



Tennessee: 19 percent



Idaho: 18 percent



Alaska: 17 percent



Arizona: 17 percent

Missouri: 17 percent



Wyoming: 17 percent



New Mexico: 16 percent



South Dakota: 16 percent



Arkansas: 15 percent



Kansas: 15 percent



Louisiana: 14 percent



Virginia: 14 percent



California: 13 percent



Colorado: 13 percent



Illinois: 13 percent



Indiana: 13 percent



Maine: 13 percent



Montana: 13 percent



New Jersey: 13 percent



Oregon: 13 percent



Utah: 13 percent



Michigan: 12 percent



Nebraska: 12 percent



Washington: 12 percent



West Virginia: 12 percent



Delaware: 11 percent



Maryland: 11 percent

New Hampshire: 11 percent



North Dakota: 11 percent



Ohio: 11 percent



Connecticut: 10 percent



Hawaii: 10 percent



Kentucky: 10 percent



New York: 10 percent



Pennsylvania: 10 percent



Wisconsin: 10 percent



Iowa: 9 percent



Rhode Island: 9 percent



Massachusetts: 8 percent

Minnesota: 8 percent

Vermont: 7 percent

District of Columbia: 6 percent

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 best healthcare companies for women to advance

15 cities with the best healthcare access

10 most, least concentrated hospital markets

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.