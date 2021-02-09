Healthgrades' 50 top hospitals for 2021
Healthgrades released its 2021 America's Best Hospitals lists Feb. 9.
Three lists feature America's 50, 100 and 250 best hospitals, which represent the top 1 percent, 2 percent and 5 percent of hospitals in the nation, respectively. Healthgrades used 2017-19 Medicare data to evaluate the performance of nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals in the treatment of 32 conditions and procedures, including heart attack, pneumonia and sepsis. For more information on the methodology, click here.
Healthgrades found patients treated at a facility designated as one of its 2021 best hospitals had a 27.4 percent lower risk of death compared to patients treated at other hospitals.
Here are the top 50 U.S. hospitals listed by Healthgrades in 2021.
Arizona
Chandler Regional Medical Center
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix)
California
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley)
Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)
Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills)
Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)
Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Colorado
Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)
Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)
Delaware
Christiana Care Health System-Christiana Hospital (Newark)
Georgia
Piedmont Fayette Hospital (Fayetteville)
Illinois
Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Elk Grove Village)
Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)
Palos Community Hospital (Palos Heights)
Presence Resurrection Medical Center (Chicago)
Iowa
St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids)
Kansas
University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)
Maryland
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore)
Massachusetts
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)
Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton)
Michigan
Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus
Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak Campus
Beaumont Hospital-Troy Campus
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester)
New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center
Overlook Medical Center (Summit)
New York
Rochester General Hospital
Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)
North Carolina
Mission Hospital (Asheville)
Ohio
Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)
Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)
Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Oregon
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)
Pennsylvania
Chester County Hospital (West Chester)
Lancaster General Hospital
Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)
South Carolina
Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown (Greenville)
Texas
Houston Methodist Hospital
Washington
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)
EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland
To view a complete list of the 2021 recipients, click here.
