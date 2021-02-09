Healthgrades' 50 top hospitals for 2021

Healthgrades released its 2021 America's Best Hospitals lists Feb. 9.

Three lists feature America's 50, 100 and 250 best hospitals, which represent the top 1 percent, 2 percent and 5 percent of hospitals in the nation, respectively. Healthgrades used 2017-19 Medicare data to evaluate the performance of nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals in the treatment of 32 conditions and procedures, including heart attack, pneumonia and sepsis. For more information on the methodology, click here.

Healthgrades found patients treated at a facility designated as one of its 2021 best hospitals had a 27.4 percent lower risk of death compared to patients treated at other hospitals.

Here are the top 50 U.S. hospitals listed by Healthgrades in 2021.

Arizona

Chandler Regional Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Phoenix)

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley)

Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills)

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Colorado

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

Delaware

Christiana Care Health System-Christiana Hospital (Newark)

Georgia

Piedmont Fayette Hospital (Fayetteville)

Illinois

Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Elk Grove Village)

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

Palos Community Hospital (Palos Heights)

Presence Resurrection Medical Center (Chicago)

Iowa

St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids)

Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Maryland

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)

Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton)

Michigan

Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak Campus

Beaumont Hospital-Troy Campus

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester)

New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

New York

Rochester General Hospital

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

North Carolina

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Ohio

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Oregon

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown (Greenville)

Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital

Washington

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland

To view a complete list of the 2021 recipients, click here.

