10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

California is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions, and Oklahoma is the state with the fewest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the fewest and most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 14 relevant metrics, ranging from requirement to wear a face mask in public to restrictions on large gatherings. Rankings are based on data available as of Jan. 25. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. California

2. Virginia

3. Massachusetts

4. District of Columbia

5. New Mexico

6. Washington

7. Vermont

8. North Carolina

9. Hawaii

10. Illinois

Here are the 10 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. Oklahoma

2. South Dakota

3. Iowa

4. Arkansas

5. Florida

6. Utah

7. Missouri

8. Wisconsin

9. Alaska

10. South Carolina

Access the full ranking here.



