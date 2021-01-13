Glassdoor: Best places to work in healthcare for 2021

Glassdoor released its list of "Best Places to Work" in 2021, and 18 hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies made the list.

Five hospitals and health systems were named in the list of 100 companies, with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranked above the other four. The rankings are based on the input of employees, who voluntarily complete a review of their job, work environment and employer over the past year. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that made Glassdoor's annual list, with their accompanying ranking:

14. Stryker (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

19. Emanate Health (Covina, Calif.)

24. Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J.)

39. Pfizer (New York City)

40. CoverMyMeds (Columbus, Ohio)

41. Intuitive (Sunnyvale, Calif.)

42. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

47. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

61. Merck (Kenilworth, N.J.)

65. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

69. CHG Healthcare (Midvale, Utah)

74. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

75. Health Catalyst (Salt Lake City)

78. Bristol Myers Squibb (New York City)

87. Eli Lilly and Co. (Indianapolis)

90. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

98. Novartis (Cambridge, Mass.)

99. Trilogy Health Services (Louisville, Ky.)

View the full list here.

