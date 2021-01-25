29 physician specialties ranked by burnout rates

Critical care physicians have the highest rates of burnout among all physician specialties, according to a new survey from Medscape.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 12,339 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Aug. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.

Across all specialties, 42 percent of physicians reported burnout, the same percentage as in 2019.

Here's how each specialty stacked up:

Note: The list includes ties.

1. Critical care — 51 percent of physicians reported burnout

2. Rheumatology — 50 percent

3. Infectious diseases — 49 percent

Urology — 49 percent

4. Pulmonary medicine — 48 percent

5. Neurology — 47 percent

Family medicine — 47 percent

6. Internal medicine — 46 percent

7. Pediatrics — 45 percent

8. Obstetrics and gynecology — 44 percent

Emergency medicine — 44 percent

9. Cardiology — 43 percent

Nephrology — 43 percent

10. Physical medicine and rehabilitation — 41 percent

Psychiatry — 41 percent

11. Anesthesiology — 40 percent

Gastroenterology — 40 percent

12. Allergy and immunology — 39 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology — 39 percent

13. Radiology — 36 percent

14. Public health and preventive medicine — 35 percent

Ophthalmology — 35 percent

General surgery — 35 percent

Pathology — 35 percent

15. Otolaryngology — 33 percent

Orthopedics — 33 percent

Oncology — 33 percent

16. Plastic surgery — 31 percent

17. Dermatology — 29 percent

