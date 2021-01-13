14 highest-paid healthcare jobs in 2021
Fourteen of the 25 highest-paying jobs in 2021 are in healthcare, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Job rankings released Jan. 12.
U.S. News identified jobs with the largest projected number and percentage of openings from 2019-29 using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Researchers then assessed each job's salary figures to compile a list of the highest-paying jobs this year.
The 14 healthcare jobs that made the list, ranked by median salary:
- Anesthesiologist — $208,000
- Surgeon — $208,000
- Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $208,000
- Obstetrician and gynecologist — $208,000
- Orthodontist — $208,000
- Prosthodontist — $208,000
- Psychiatrist — $208,000
- Physician — $206,500
- Pediatrician — $175,310
- Nurse anesthetist — $174,790
- Dentist — $155,600
- Pharmacist — $128,090
- Podiatrist — $126,240
- Optometrist — $115,250
To access the full rankings, click here.
