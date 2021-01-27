17 healthcare companies offering most remote jobs
Healthcare continues to be one of the top industries for remote workers, according to job search site FlexJobs.
Below are 17 healthcare companies offering remote work that FlexJobs named to its "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs in 2021" list.
Note: FlexJobs included in its list the 100 companies that posted the most remote jobs on its site in 2020, based on an analysis of 57,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
11. UnitedHealth Group
22. VocoVision
28. CVS Health
30. Aetna
33. PRA Health Sciences
35. Anthem
40. IQVIA
44. Humana
48. Philips
65. Syneos Health
72. Parexel
76. Merck
77. Change Healthcare
86. Stryker
94. Soliant Health
96. Pfizer
97. McKesson Corp.
