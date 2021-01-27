17 healthcare companies offering most remote jobs

Healthcare continues to be one of the top industries for remote workers, according to job search site FlexJobs.

Below are 17 healthcare companies offering remote work that FlexJobs named to its "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs in 2021" list.

Note: FlexJobs included in its list the 100 companies that posted the most remote jobs on its site in 2020, based on an analysis of 57,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.

11. UnitedHealth Group

22. VocoVision

28. CVS Health

30. Aetna

33. PRA Health Sciences

35. Anthem

40. IQVIA

44. Humana

48. Philips

65. Syneos Health

72. Parexel

76. Merck

77. Change Healthcare

86. Stryker

94. Soliant Health

96. Pfizer

97. McKesson Corp.

