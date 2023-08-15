38 fastest-growing health services companies

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Inc. Magazine has released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America. This year, 269 health services companies made the cut, including 170 repeat honorees. 

It's a six-spot decrease from 2022, when 275 health services companies were listed. However, the honorees sport a median growth rate of 309 percent and $24.6 billion in total revenue — and the fastest-growing company on the entire list belonged to the health services sector. 

To meet the criteria, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue of $100,000 by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S. based, privately held, independent and for-profit, generating a minimum revenue of $2 million in 2022. Companies were ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. 

These 38 health services companies were named in the top 500 across all industries, and are listed alongside their overall rank. View Inc.'s full list here.

1. CareBridge 

6. FlexCare Infusion Centers 

7. Upward Health 

14. eTrueNorth 

15. Specialty1 Partners 

35. Rarebreed Veterinary Partners 

65. Charter Research 

67. City Mobile Group 

71. Vytalize Health

85. Archer Review 

94. Javara

96. ModifyHealth 

100. FarmboxRx

137. Trillion Health & Hormone 

140. FlexIt

149. Spartan Fitness Holdings

155. Curis Functional Health

160. Quick'rCare

169. Kiwkly Dental Staffing 

173. Evolution Veterinary Specialists 

175. TimelyCare 

194. Upfront Healthcare

198. Night Watch Urgent Care 

234. IntellaTriage 

243. SonderMind 

244. MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching 

255. Care Solace 

273. Digital Blue Solutions

305. Guardian Dentistry 

327. VitalTech

329. Codoxo

354. connectRN 

386. Pathology Watch 

395. Alkemi 

399. Wellthy

436. EvidenceCare

440. Mission Veterinary Partners 

457. ISI Elite Training

