38 fastest-growing health services companies

Inc. Magazine has released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America. This year, 269 health services companies made the cut, including 170 repeat honorees.

It's a six-spot decrease from 2022, when 275 health services companies were listed. However, the honorees sport a median growth rate of 309 percent and $24.6 billion in total revenue — and the fastest-growing company on the entire list belonged to the health services sector.

To meet the criteria, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue of $100,000 by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S. based, privately held, independent and for-profit, generating a minimum revenue of $2 million in 2022. Companies were ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

These 38 health services companies were named in the top 500 across all industries, and are listed alongside their overall rank. View Inc.'s full list here.

1. CareBridge

6. FlexCare Infusion Centers

7. Upward Health

14. eTrueNorth

15. Specialty1 Partners

35. Rarebreed Veterinary Partners

65. Charter Research

67. City Mobile Group

71. Vytalize Health

85. Archer Review

94. Javara

96. ModifyHealth

100. FarmboxRx

137. Trillion Health & Hormone

140. FlexIt

149. Spartan Fitness Holdings

155. Curis Functional Health

160. Quick'rCare

169. Kiwkly Dental Staffing

173. Evolution Veterinary Specialists

175. TimelyCare

194. Upfront Healthcare

198. Night Watch Urgent Care

234. IntellaTriage

243. SonderMind

244. MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching

255. Care Solace

273. Digital Blue Solutions

305. Guardian Dentistry

327. VitalTech

329. Codoxo

354. connectRN

386. Pathology Watch

395. Alkemi

399. Wellthy

436. EvidenceCare

440. Mission Veterinary Partners

457. ISI Elite Training