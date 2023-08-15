38 fastest-growing health services companies

Inc. Magazine has released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America. This year, 269 health services companies made the cut, including 170 repeat honorees.
It's a six-spot decrease from 2022, when 275 health services companies were listed. However, the honorees sport a median growth rate of 309 percent and $24.6 billion in total revenue — and the fastest-growing company on the entire list belonged to the health services sector.
To meet the criteria, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue of $100,000 by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S. based, privately held, independent and for-profit, generating a minimum revenue of $2 million in 2022. Companies were ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
These 38 health services companies were named in the top 500 across all industries, and are listed alongside their overall rank. View Inc.'s full list here.
1. CareBridge
6. FlexCare Infusion Centers
7. Upward Health
14. eTrueNorth
15. Specialty1 Partners
35. Rarebreed Veterinary Partners
65. Charter Research
67. City Mobile Group
71. Vytalize Health
85. Archer Review
94. Javara
96. ModifyHealth
100. FarmboxRx
137. Trillion Health & Hormone
140. FlexIt
149. Spartan Fitness Holdings
155. Curis Functional Health
160. Quick'rCare
169. Kiwkly Dental Staffing
173. Evolution Veterinary Specialists
175. TimelyCare
194. Upfront Healthcare
198. Night Watch Urgent Care
234. IntellaTriage
243. SonderMind
244. MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching
255. Care Solace
273. Digital Blue Solutions
305. Guardian Dentistry
327. VitalTech
329. Codoxo
354. connectRN
386. Pathology Watch
395. Alkemi
399. Wellthy
436. EvidenceCare
440. Mission Veterinary Partners
457. ISI Elite Training