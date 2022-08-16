275 health services companies make this year's Inc. 5000 list

Inc. 5000 has released its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the country. This year's list features 275 health services industry companies.
Of the 275 health industry companies listed, 31 were within the top 500 companies.
Below are the 31 companies recognized within the top 500 fastest-growing private companies, listed by ranking. Read the full Inc. 5000 list here.
2. SnapNurse
4. eTrueNorth
13. StaffDNA
31. Complete Health Partners
33. Capital Rx
40. Core Clinical Partners
98. Integrative Psychiatry Institute
107. American Oncology Network
116. TimelyMD
142. Curis Functional Health
156. Veterinary Emergency Group
181. Arrive Health
185. Select Dental Management
201. Everly Health
221. Chexout
231. Vivo HealthStaff
283. Soma Tech Intl
315. Vector Remote Care
347. Chi-Matic
348. PatientWing
359. Behavior Nation
362. Rightway
381. AblePay Health
399. Longeviti Health
409. Mission Veterinary Partners
411. Restore Hyper Wellness
416. connectRN
417. SleepScore Labs
432. PARADIGM LABORATORIES
445. FASTer Way to Fat Loss
499. Action Behavior Centers