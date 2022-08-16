275 health services companies make this year's Inc. 5000 list

Inc. 5000 has released its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the country. This year's list features 275 health services industry companies.

Of the 275 health industry companies listed, 31 were within the top 500 companies.

Below are the 31 companies recognized within the top 500 fastest-growing private companies, listed by ranking. Read the full Inc. 5000 list here.

2. SnapNurse

4. eTrueNorth

13. StaffDNA

31. Complete Health Partners

33. Capital Rx

40. Core Clinical Partners

98. Integrative Psychiatry Institute

107. American Oncology Network

116. TimelyMD

142. Curis Functional Health

156. Veterinary Emergency Group

181. Arrive Health

185. Select Dental Management

201. Everly Health

221. Chexout

231. Vivo HealthStaff

283. Soma Tech Intl

315. Vector Remote Care

347. Chi-Matic

348. PatientWing

359. Behavior Nation

362. Rightway

381. AblePay Health

399. Longeviti Health

409. Mission Veterinary Partners

411. Restore Hyper Wellness

416. connectRN

417. SleepScore Labs

432. PARADIGM LABORATORIES

445. FASTer Way to Fat Loss

499. Action Behavior Centers