Five Florida cities are among the top 10 best large cities to start a business in the U.S., according to WalletHub's annual ranking for 2024.

To compile the ranking, the personal finance website compared 100 cities across three key dimensions: business environment, access to resources and business costs. Nineteen relevant metrics were considered within the three dimensions, including business survival rate, labor costs and office-space affordability.

Here are the 10 best large cities to start a business, per the ranking:

Orlando, Fla. Tampa, Fla. Charlotte, N.C. Jacksonville, Fla. Miami Atlanta Fort Worth, Texas Austin, Texas Durham, N.C. St. Petersburg, Fla.

View the full list here. To view the ranking for small cities, click here.