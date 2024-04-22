Five Florida cities are among the top 10 best large cities to start a business in the U.S., according to WalletHub's annual ranking for 2024.
To compile the ranking, the personal finance website compared 100 cities across three key dimensions: business environment, access to resources and business costs. Nineteen relevant metrics were considered within the three dimensions, including business survival rate, labor costs and office-space affordability.
Here are the 10 best large cities to start a business, per the ranking:
- Orlando, Fla.
- Tampa, Fla.
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Miami
- Atlanta
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Austin, Texas
- Durham, N.C.
- St. Petersburg, Fla.
View the full list here. To view the ranking for small cities, click here.