Five Florida cities are among the top 10 best large cities to start a business in the U.S., according to WalletHub's annual ranking for 2024. 

To compile the ranking, the personal finance website compared 100 cities across three key dimensions: business environment, access to resources and business costs. Nineteen relevant metrics were considered within the three dimensions, including business survival rate, labor costs and office-space affordability. 

Here are the 10 best large cities to start a business, per the ranking: 

  1. Orlando, Fla. 
  2. Tampa, Fla. 
  3. Charlotte, N.C.
  4. Jacksonville, Fla. 
  5. Miami
  6. Atlanta
  7. Fort Worth, Texas
  8. Austin, Texas
  9. Durham, N.C.
  10. St. Petersburg, Fla. 

