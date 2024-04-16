Best, worst small cities to start a business

Cedar City, Utah, was named the best small city to start a business, while most of the worst small cities for that purpose are in California, according to a WalletHub report published April 16.

The personal finance site compared the business friendliness of more than 1,300 small cities. The data included 18 key metrics to assess business environment, access to resources and business costs. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale and converted into a weighted average for each city.

Here are the top 10 best and worst small cities to start a business and their respective scores:

Best

Cedar City, Utah — 67.18

St. George, Utah — 65.91

Fort Myers, Fla. — 62.49

Washington, Utah — 61.93

Post Falls, Idaho — 61.73

South Bradenton, Fla. — 61.42

Morrisville, N.C. — 61.39

Lehi, Utah — 61.21

Altamonte Springs, Fla. — 60.87

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho — 60.81

Worst

Cupertino, Calif. — 27.51

Saratoga, Calif. — 29.08

Oakley, Calif. — 30.7

Pacifica, Calif. — 31.19

Potomac, Md. — 31.28

Los Gatos, Calif. — 31.47

Danville, Calif. — 32..4

Gilroy, Calif. — 32.11

Hercules, Calif. — 32.22

Morgan Hill, Calif. — 32.23