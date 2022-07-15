US monkeypox response is lagging, physicians warn

As reported monkeypox cases climb to 1,470 in the U.S. and hit nearly every state, health experts say the delayed response to the outbreak is eerily similar to the onset of COVID-19.

"If we learn something from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's that we need to pay attention to these sorts of things so they don't get worse," Lilian Abbo, MD, the associate chief medical officer for infectious diseases for the Jackson Health System in Miami, told Roll Call.

Madhu Pai, MD, PhD, a professor of global health at McGill University in Montreal, took to Twitter July 8 about the outbreak: "WE DON'T LEARN" from past health emergencies such as Ebola, HIV, SARS and COVID-19, he said.

For weeks, physicians have been voicing concerns about the lack of widespread testing, which may be hiding monkeypox infections and further delaying the nation's response. Demand for tests has depleted supply in multiple cities, and New York City's website for monkeypox test appointments has crashed twice because of "overwhelming" demand.

Some health experts are calling for the outbreak to be declared a pandemic. The World Health Organization is set to discuss the matter July 18.