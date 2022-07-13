High demand for monkeypox vaccine crashes NYC's website for 2nd time

New York City's health department website crashed for the second time because an "overwhelming" number of people tried making appointments for a monkeypox vaccine, according to The Hill.

"We apologize for the frustration caused and are working to build stable appointment infrastructure as we roll out more appointments as vaccine supply increases in the coming weeks," the department tweeted July 12. "We look forward to receiving more doses in the near future to provide to New Yorkers."

Although the federal government has bought and sent the nation's only approved vaccine for treating monkeypox across the country, high demand is overwhelming early responses at curbing the outbreak.

The issue happened two weeks before, both in New York City and Washington, D.C., the only two U.S. cities that have launched sites so far to vaccinate people against monkeypox. In less than 24 hours, both cities ran out of their vaccine supply June 27.