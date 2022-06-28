NYC, DC run out of monkeypox vaccines after 1 day

Within 24 hours of opening vaccination sites in New York City and Washington, D.C., appointments filled up and physicians ran out of monkeypox vaccines, The Hill reported June 27.

DC Health tweeted, "All monkeypox vaccine appointments have been scheduled. Check DC Health's social platforms on Wednesday to get an update on additional appointment availability."

The cities deployed the two-dose Jynneos vaccine, with New York City vaccinating people last week and Washington, D.C., following suit June 27, according to The Hill. The nation ordered half a million more from monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic in early June, increasing the U.S. stockpile to nearly 2 million doses.

The CDC has confirmed 244 monkeypox cases across 26 states and Washington, D.C., but experts worry the lack of widespread testing is hiding the true numbers of the outbreak.

New York state has reported 37 confirmed cases and Washington, D.C., has reported 16.