As CDC-reported cases of monkeypox rack up to 49 across 16 states and Washington, D.C., the U.S. ordered 500,000 more monkeypox vaccines from Bavarian Nordic.

The latest order increases the nation's supply to nearly 2 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine.

Monkeypox could become endemic in historically non-endemic countries if the current outbreak is not contained, the World Health Organization cautioned June 8.