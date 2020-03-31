Texas temporarily halts abortions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Abortions in Texas have been temporarily halted during the COVID-19 pandemic after an appeals court overturned a federal judge's orders, according to the Texas Tribune.

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that abortions shouldn't be performed unless the mother's life is in danger, citing an executive order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to delay elective medical procedures. However, a federal judge temporarily blocked the state's abortion ban March 30, writing that it would prevent women from exercising a fundamental constitutional right.

On March 31, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court's block, meaning the abortion ban will be temporarily allowed as the case continues.

More articles on public health:

CMS makes sweeping regulatory changes; COVID-19 is 3x as infectious as flu — 5 outbreak updates

Can US testing keep up with the COVID-19 outbreak? 4 thoughts

62% of US clinicians said their facility can't handle coronavirus patient influx

MS makes sweeping regulatory changes; COVID-19 is 3x as infectious as flu — 5 outbreak updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.