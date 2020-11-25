New York City adds COVID-19 checkpoints at bridges, crossings

New York City will have COVID-19 checkpoints at certain key bridges and crossings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and will strictly enforce travel quarantine restrictions, New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito said Nov. 24.

Mr. Fucito discussed several actions authorities will take to enforce the quarantine restrictions, including conducting spot checks on passengers stepping off out-of-state buses.

Travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days or test out by testing negative for COVID-19 before arriving in New York and then again once there, according to The Hill.

Those who violate quarantine restrictions could face fines of up to $2,000, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.



