Most hospitalized pregnant women with COVID-19 asymptomatic, CDC analysis finds

More than half of pregnant women with COVID-19 were not showing symptoms when they were admitted to the hospital, new CDC data from 13 states shows.

Researchers assessed data collected via the COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network, which conducts population-based surveillance for COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in 14 states. Thirteen states provided data for this report. Find the list of states here.

Between March 1 and August 22, there were 7,895 hospitalized women, ages 15 to 49 years, with COVID-19. Of these women, 598 were pregnant.

Researchers found that of the 598 pregnant women with COVID-19, 45.5 percent were symptomatic at the time of hospital admission, and 54.5 percent were asymptomatic.

Among the 272 pregnant women with COVID-19 who were symptomatic, 16.2 percent were admitted to an intensive care unit, and 8.5 percent needed invasive mechanical ventilation.

Read the full report here.

