Michigan podiatrist details concerns over Barbie TikTok challenge

The rise of a new Barbie themed TikTok challenge has some podiatrists concerned, NBC affiliate WDIV reported July 24.

In the newly released motion picture, one scene depicts Barbie's foot stepping out of a high heel and remaining elevated as if it were still in the heeled shoe — just like the actual dolls.

However, trying this out in reality — stepping out of a high heel while keeping your foot in that same position — has led to sprains and if repeated or if a person already has a deformity or issue with their feet such as bunions, can cause further damage, according to podiatrists.



"The forefoot in that position is where a lot of the pressure is on the ball of the foot and the toes," Sari Priesand, DPM, a podiatrist at Michigan Medicine told WDIV. "That puts a lot of stress and a lot of pressure on the structures of the ball of the foot, but also, if there are deformities of the forefoot, that can also put some stress on those, and then the ankle or hind foot, which is lifted in the air, would be destabilized."

The challenge may not be lethal or as harmful as other TikTok viral challenges, but it is something Dr. Priesand advises individuals to be wary of.