Measles cases jump 51% in 1 week, CDC data shows

Measles cases have increased sharply in the U.S. over the past week, new CDC data shows.

The agency has confirmed 97 total cases in 17 states as of March 28. This tally is up from 64 cases a week prior and represents a 51.6% increase in confirmed cases. In 2023, the CDC reported just 58 total cases.

Three more updates:

1. Fifty-six percent of people with measles have required hospitalization for isolation or management of virus complications.

2. Children under age 5 have the highest hospitalization rate at 68%, followed by adults (56%), and adolescents and teens (27%).

3. Seven measles outbreaks have occurred this year in the U.S., accounting for 72% of all cases. In 2023, the U.S. experienced four outbreaks, which accounted for about half of all cases.