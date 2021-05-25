CDC releases breakthrough infections report: 5 notes

Among the 101 million Americans who were vaccinated as of April 30, 10,262 experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, meaning they tested positive at least 14 days after their final vaccine dose, according to the CDC's morbidity and mortality weekly report published May 25.

Five more notes:

Of the breakthrough infections, 6,446 (63 percent) occurred in women. A total of 2,725 (27 percent) of breakthrough infections were asymptomatic. Overall, 995 patients (10 percent) were known to be hospitalized. Of the hospitalized group, 289 (29 percent) had an asymptomatic infection or required hospitalization for a reason unrelated to COVID-19. A total of 160 patients (2 percent) died.

"Even though FDA-authorized vaccines are highly effective, breakthrough cases are expected, especially before population immunity reaches sufficient levels to further decrease transmission," the CDC said. "However, vaccine breakthrough infections occur in only a small fraction of all vaccinated persons and account for a small percentage of all COVID-19 cases."

The agency narrowed its monitoring of breakthrough COVID-19 cases May 1, tracking only those that lead to hospitalization or death. As of May 17, there had been 1,949 such cases reported to the CDC. At that time, more than 123 million people had been vaccinated.

The number of fully vaccinated Americans had risen to more than 130 million Americans as of May 24.