5 states with the highest long COVID prevalence

Almost 6 percent of U.S. adults — about to 20.1 million people — are experiencing long COVID, according to the CDC's most recent data.

While it has been difficult for scientists and physicians to pin down both a definition and a therapy for long COVID, efforts are underway to test several options in clinical trials to treat it.

HHS is also prioritizing further research into the condition, and in a July 31 news release detailed the formation of the Office of Long COVID Research.

Based on the CDC's most recent data from June 28 to July 10, 2023, the five states with the highest percentage of adults experiencing long COVID compared to the overall population are: